This is the biggest update we’ve made since launching into Early Access. This patch introduces a new faction, who bring with them new Spaceships, new cargo, and new crew, giving you new ways to rain down pain on your enemies. For more details on the Sisters of Salvage faction, see the lengthy Steam forum post .



Konfronto is now the biggest and best it’s ever been, and we want as many people to play it as possible. That’s why, for a limited time, we’re adding every single item in the game to the demo and unifying all our players in one hot pool of laser death. Until our 1.0 release, anyone will be able to play the full Konfronto multiplayer experience, whether they’ve bought the game or not.



We’ve also wiped the database for the last time! This means new leaderboards, ranks, XP, and no tournaments from last season. This was unavoidable due to a number of leaderboard and ranking issues, which are now resolved, but it also gives us a clean start as we head to version 1.0



And we’ve also improved our analytics tools. You won’t see these, but you’ll feel the impact of these in future updates.

We hope you enjoy the new Sisters of Salvage faction, and building Trashformers. Our next big update will drop the first iteration of our single player campaign. Here’s a sneak peek at one of the screens:







The single player campaign will bring an entire universe of content to play with. New features, such as engine cores and supply crates, are going to bring a new level of strategy to your runs, across more galaxies than you can shake a xenomorph tail at.





Thank you for playing!





Bug Fixes.

Fixed an issue that caused Reaction Speech to be always on, regardless of setting

Fixed an issue that allowed Crew to be used to unlock tiles not adjacent to other tiles either unlocked or being unlocked.

Fixed an issue where Thunderstrike appeared in the game backwards. Remember! Thunderstrike is a hammerhead, not a hammerbutt.

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to save a tournament entry after a win if they already had 5 tournament entries.

Fixed an issue that caused Undo to stop functioning after a fusion.

Fixed an issue that caused Crew to unlock tiles containing Carrier Systems without unlocking the Carrier System.

Fixed an issue that caused some Cargo items to become stuck to the mouse cursor.

Fixed an issue that caused Season rank to show incorrectly on the Leaderboard.

Fixed an issue that caused Season rank to reset to zero.

Fixed an issue that caused sorting by Season rank to work incorrectly on the Leaderboard.

Fixed an issue that caused some spaceships to gain double buffs during the Death By 1000 Cuts event.

Fixed an issue to cause some Cargo items to show as being used more than 100% of the time in the Cargo leaderboard

[list][*][p]Fixed an issue that stopped permanent bonuses from carrying over after fusion (eg Spudgun’s Attack gained from devouring should now carry over to Peashooter.\[/p][/*][/list]





Changes:

In some rare cases a fight could go on for too long, if both players are able to generate more Shield/Provisions than the other player could deal damage, and also outscale Fatigue. Fatigue will now scale infinitely, and if a match hits turn 2000, it will end in Mutual Destruction.







Balance changes: