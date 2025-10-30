Ossu!

It’s finally time to unpack the entirety of the surprise we have promised you. When the game updates for you today you will receive access to a whole new four-mission long Side Story, featuring Hyundai Motor’s Concept Car - the INSTEROID.

The first mission unlocks after completing Mission 06 from Chapter 01 in the Main Story Campaign. The last challenge of this side story will become available after the ending of Chapter 04. Touge downhills, a time attack and a drag race against other Hyundai cars - the INSTER and the IONIQ 5 - are the events to beat while driving the Electric INSTEROID. Beating the challenges will of course reward you with the Concept Car for your garage.

As always, to access the Side Mission content you will need to drive to the event’s Point of Interest on the map and interact with it.

The INSTEROID

We’ve already said a few words about the new car but let us unpack this fearless drifter further.

INSTEROID is an electric Concept Car from Hyundai Motor, which truly blends the two cultures of modern gaming and motorsports - pixel aesthetics, animated plates (both inside and outside of the car), stylized clocks and enough power to shame the fastest of cars.

Being an electric, its acceleration is uncanny and for its small size it packs a really powerful punch - six gear shifts can propel it to 300 kph! There’s nothing quite like it in JDM and we’re having a blast driving it back at the office! We can’t wait for you to take it for a spin as well!

Let’s Drift

The Gaming Factory Team