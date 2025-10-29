Added the ability to replace Talent Skills on the character selection screen. You can now replace a character’s Talent Skill with any unlocked replaceable skill before starting a game. Talent Skills can still be changed during campfire events.

COORDINATE has been reworked:

(Old) When you play this card or another card with this effect, trigger an additional ability.

(New) Only X times per turn, when you play this card or another card with Synergy, trigger an additional ability. All card effects containing this ability have been updated accordingly.