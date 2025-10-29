Update
Gameplay
Added the ability to replace Talent Skills on the character selection screen. You can now replace a character’s Talent Skill with any unlocked replaceable skill before starting a game. Talent Skills can still be changed during campfire events.
COORDINATE has been reworked:
(Old) When you play this card or another card with this effect, trigger an additional ability.
(New) Only X times per turn, when you play this card or another card with Synergy, trigger an additional ability. All card effects containing this ability have been updated accordingly.
Stunning effect type has been changed from "Negative Status" to "Special Status." This means it can no longer be immunized or indefinitely extended by effects like Ice or Hex.
Comm Network has been reworked:
(Old) When you play this card, trigger the triggered effects of other cards with Communication Network in your hand or draw pile.
(New) When you play this card, immediately play other cards with Communication Network from your hand for free, then discard them.
Talent Skill [Battle Cry] charge requirement changed from 6 → 4.
Talent Skill [Acceleration] charge requirement changed from 6 → 4.
Talent Skill [Powder Load] charge requirement changed from 4 → 3.
Talent Skill [Combat Skill] charge requirement changed from 6 → 4.
Talent Skill [Wild Form] charge requirement changed from 6 → 4.
Talent Skill [Jungle Run] charge requirement changed from 3 → 4.
Talent Skill [Quick Adjust] charge requirement changed from 4 → 6.
Fixes
Marking, Immunity, and Invincible effects now correctly maintain their duration. Previously, these effects would lose 1 stack before the first turn ended.
Fixed a bug where some achievements failed to track completion progress correctly.
Fixed a bug when playing cards from non-hand zones sometimes failed. This bug affected the following abilities:
Playing cards from the top of the draw pile Playing cards from the discard pile
Talent Skill [Hell Sling] Talent Skill [Track]
- Improved localization inaccuracies and ambiguous text descriptions under certain display modes.
Changed files in this update