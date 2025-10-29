 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20589710 Edited 29 October 2025 – 13:39:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another small update to correct some technical errors that were occurring with high frequency to players.

Unless there is a major problem the team is fully focused on the next big update, but no worries, as soon we will have a PTB (Public Test Branch) that should include Multiplayer.

[Version Number: 0.72.159762]

  • Fixed a technical issue where AI would attack too quickly 

  • Fixed a technical issue about abilities on heroes 

  • Fixed a technical issue about tooltips 

  • Fixed technical issues with quips 

  • Fixed a technical issue about district presentation 

Small Reminder about our latest big update, Into Battle 👇

Your Feedback Matters: Reviews and Community 

There’s a reason we are putting Endless Legend 2 into Early Access: We want to hear from you, our players.  So if you’ve spent some time with the game, please let us know what you think! Leave a Steam review and join our community on the forum, the Amplitude Discord, or our Amplifiers community hub.

