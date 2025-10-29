Another small update to correct some technical errors that were occurring with high frequency to players.

Unless there is a major problem the team is fully focused on the next big update, but no worries, as soon we will have a PTB (Public Test Branch) that should include Multiplayer.

[Version Number: 0.72.159762]

Fixed a technical issue where AI would attack too quickly

Fixed a technical issue about abilities on heroes

Fixed a technical issue about tooltips

Fixed technical issues with quips

Fixed a technical issue about district presentation

