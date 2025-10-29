🚀 Game Update Now Live!

Hey everyone,

I’ve just pushed a brand-new update that makes your Car Guys experience smoother, faster, and more immersive than ever:

⚡ Faster Load Times

No more waiting around — races now load significantly quicker so you can hit the track in record time.

🔧 Major Performance Improvements

We’ve optimized under the hood! Expect better frame rates, smoother gameplay, and improved stability across the board.

🎮 Haptic Vibration Support

Feel every drift, collision, and missile hit! Gamepads now feature haptic feedback for a much more intense racing experience.

Thank you for all the support and feedback 💙. Jump in, try out the improvements, and let us know what you think on the community hub!

See you on the track,

The Car Guys Man 🏎️💥