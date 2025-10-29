 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20589687 Edited 29 October 2025 – 12:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. A new potion that immerses players in a spiritual atmosphere.

2. Special enemies exclusive to this mode — defeat them to earn mysterious Spookens!

3. Use Spookens to buy brand-new themed decorations.

4. Fresh spooky-themed music has arrived — including a new track for your jukebox!

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed: You can no longer move a pet item into a pet inventory via double LMB or Shift+LMB.

- Fixed: You can no longer move a quest item into an enemy chest via double LMB or Shift+LMB.

- Fixed an issue where blocking a hit could damage the wrong weapon.

- Fixed an issue where some items were positioned out of bounds in the inventory.

👻 Spooky Season is on its way!

