Major 29 October 2025 Build 20589681 Edited 29 October 2025 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Pilots!

Suit Up - Update 5.0 is here! This exciting update introduces a terrifying new threat, expanded battlegrounds, and significant combat rebalancing based on your feedback. We're continuing to refine and expand the Suit Up experience!

Now, let's dive into what makes Update 5.0 special!

🐛 New Mini Boss - The Centipede A deadly new challenge has emerged from the depths:

  • Segmented Threat - Target individual segments but be careful not to get swarmed!

  • Adaptive Movement - Weaves through terrain with unpredictable patterns

  • Strategic Engagement - Requires careful positioning and weapon selection to overcome

🌍 Expanded Battlegrounds New levels provide fresh tactical opportunities:

  • Additional Combat Zones - More diverse environments to master

  • Unique Challenges - Each new level brings distinct enemy compositions and hazards

⚔️ Combat Rebalancing We've refined enemy encounters based on community feedback:

  • Enemy Health Adjustments - Fine-tuned durability across all enemy types for better pacing

  • Behaviour Improvements - Smarter AI patterns create more dynamic and engaging fights

  • Difficulty Curve - Smoother progression from early to late-game challenges

  • Boss Tweaks - Enhanced patterns and timing for more satisfying encounters

🐞 Fixes & Polish

  • Various bug fixes and stability improvements

  • Performance optimizations across all systems

  • Quality-of-life adjustments based on player feedback

💌 Thank You, Pilots!

Your continued support and feedback drive these updates. The centipede awaits, new territories need conquering, and the refined combat will test even veteran pilots.

Happy hunting, Pilots! 🫡

