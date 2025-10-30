 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20589596 Edited 30 October 2025 – 01:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Stalkers,
This is the Dungeon Stalkers development team.

To ensure stable game service, server maintenance will be conducted at the times below.
During this maintenance, game access will be unavailable, so please take note for your game usage, Stalkers.

  • Maintenance Time:

    • UTC 2025-10-30 01:00 ~ 02:00

  • Maintenance Type:

    • Server shutdown maintenance for game stabilization

  • Maintenance Details:

    • Partial bug fixes and server stabilization

We will do our best to provide a more stable game.
Thank you.

