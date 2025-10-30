Hello Stalkers,

This is the Dungeon Stalkers development team.



To ensure stable game service, server maintenance will be conducted at the times below.

During this maintenance, game access will be unavailable, so please take note for your game usage, Stalkers.

Maintenance Time: UTC 2025-10-30 01:00 ~ 02:00

Maintenance Type: Server shutdown maintenance for game stabilization

Maintenance Details: Partial bug fixes and server stabilization



We will do our best to provide a more stable game.

Thank you.