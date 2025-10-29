Hey everyone - this patch focuses on cleaning up some launch - week pain points and adding a small seasonal items for your N.O.R.M.

🧰 UI Improvements

Adjusted UI canvases to better support different aspect ratios including (Full resolution and display options coming soon!)

Item info panels now stay within screen bounds.

The Key Binding section of the Options menu now scrolls correctly so every binding is visible.

Stamina Recovery stats now show correct green/red.

“Stat Player” label renamed to N.O.R.M.

💼 Inventory & Gameplay Tweaks

Inventory refined: items now organize into three zones - Resources , New , and Main - for clearer sorting. • Resources like Flesh and Silicon go automatically into Resources .

• Newly found gear starts in New .

• Move items to Main once you’ve reviewed them.

• When the inventory changes size, items stay clamped neatly within their zone instead of snapping to center.

Adjusted store prices on some items.

Minor visual polish in the Terminal room.

Scaled down the Server Rack item.

Removed a floor spawn from the starting area side room.

🎃 New Seasonal Gear Items unlocked at the store

These all have various different stats. They will probably be rebalanced and moved to loot tables after the Halloween season, so just have fun with them for now. Would love to see some funny screens if you can grab 'em.

Jack-O-Lantern Helmet

Angel Wings

Devil Horns

Witch Hat

Jason Mask

Clown Mask

🐞 Known Issues Under Investigation

Occasionally an equipped, loaded weapon won’t fire - swapping weapons works around it.

Scrap totals sometimes skip updating after selling.

Save Compatibility:

This update was tested on the beta branch to confirm that saved progress, store unlocks, and materials carry over correctly. If you notice anything unusual, please let me know- But all existing data should remain intact after updating.

Thanks again for playing and sending feedback — this patch came directly from your reports.

If you notice the improvements, please consider leaving a review on Steam — it really helps visibility.

Enjoy!