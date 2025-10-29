 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20589518
Update notes via Steam Community


Hello Miners,


There’s something interesting on the horizon.

On Thursday, November 13th at 17:00 CET (UTC+1) we’ll be broadcasting live from the Ghost Ship Games headquarters for another On the Horizon, our “here’s what’s going on at GSG” developer livestream series. This one will be focused on Deep Rock Galactic and Rogue Core.

What big announcements are coming? Well, we can’t say quite yet. But you can tune in on Twitch and Youtube on November 13th and see for yourself. A recording of the event will be available on both platforms afterwards as well, just in case you aren’t able to join us live.

Save the date, and talk to you soon! :)

With love,
The Ghost Ship Crew

