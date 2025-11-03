Hey adventurers!
We’ve been hard at work polishing your journey through Plus Ultra: Legado — tightening combat, improving exploration, and making sure your hands (and patience) are rewarded. Here’s what’s new in this update 👇
⚔️ Gameplay & Combat
🔳 HITBOXES REWORKED!
Some expert players noticed the pogo wasn’t always landing as expected. Turns out, those hitboxes demanded surgical precision. We’ve reworked them to feel smoother and way more comfortable.
🦇 Upward Attacks Improved: now with a larger hitbox — go ahead and swat those bats with confidence!
💨 Reduced Knockback: taking damage won’t send you flying nearly as far.
💀 Boss Adjustments
Cacalotl: thrust attack speed slightly reduced and better telegraphed for fairer reactions.
Villafaña: bats are now more predictable and less frequent.
👾 Final Cacalotl Fight: fewer enemies and lower HP for a more balanced endgame battle.
🗺️ Map & Exploration
🪝 Added map icons for Hook Holes and Activators.
🔥 New icons: Charged Bounce walls, explosive stones, and Pole blockings.
🗺️ Corrected misplaced icons reported by some players.
⏩ Fast Travel unlocked earlier!
You can now teleport right after obtaining the Charged Bounce ability.
Save points now remind you to press the 🗺️ Map button to initiate fast travel.
(Already have a save file? Don’t worry — it’s automatically unlocked!)
🐞 Bug Fixes
🚆 Progression issues from early teleportation — fixed!
🎵 Music no longer continues after returning to the main menu post-credits.
🏆 Achievements that didn’t pop properly now trigger as intended.
(If you were affected, simply load your save to auto-fix!)
🧭 Miscellaneous
🐕 Coyote Time slightly more generous for tighter platforming comfort.
That’s all for now!
Keep exploring, bouncing, and uncovering the mysteries of Plus Ultra: Legado — and as always, thank you for your feedback and support.
¡Adelante, aventureros! ⚡
