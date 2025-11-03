 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20589513
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey adventurers!
We’ve been hard at work polishing your journey through Plus Ultra: Legado — tightening combat, improving exploration, and making sure your hands (and patience) are rewarded. Here’s what’s new in this update 👇

⚔️ Gameplay & Combat

  • 🔳 HITBOXES REWORKED!
    Some expert players noticed the pogo wasn’t always landing as expected. Turns out, those hitboxes demanded surgical precision. We’ve reworked them to feel smoother and way more comfortable.

  • 🦇 Upward Attacks Improved: now with a larger hitbox — go ahead and swat those bats with confidence!

  • 💨 Reduced Knockback: taking damage won’t send you flying nearly as far.

💀 Boss Adjustments

  • Cacalotl: thrust attack speed slightly reduced and better telegraphed for fairer reactions.

  • Villafaña: bats are now more predictable and less frequent.

  • 👾 Final Cacalotl Fight: fewer enemies and lower HP for a more balanced endgame battle.

🗺️ Map & Exploration

  • 🪝 Added map icons for Hook Holes and Activators.

  • 🔥 New icons: Charged Bounce walls, explosive stones, and Pole blockings.

  • 🗺️ Corrected misplaced icons reported by some players.

  • Fast Travel unlocked earlier!
    You can now teleport right after obtaining the Charged Bounce ability.
    Save points now remind you to press the 🗺️ Map button to initiate fast travel.
    (Already have a save file? Don’t worry — it’s automatically unlocked!)

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • 🚆 Progression issues from early teleportation — fixed!

  • 🎵 Music no longer continues after returning to the main menu post-credits.

  • 🏆 Achievements that didn’t pop properly now trigger as intended.
    (If you were affected, simply load your save to auto-fix!)

🧭 Miscellaneous

  • 🐕 Coyote Time slightly more generous for tighter platforming comfort.

That’s all for now!
Keep exploring, bouncing, and uncovering the mysteries of Plus Ultra: Legado — and as always, thank you for your feedback and support.

¡Adelante, aventureros! ⚡

