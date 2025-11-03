Hey adventurers!

We’ve been hard at work polishing your journey through Plus Ultra: Legado — tightening combat, improving exploration, and making sure your hands (and patience) are rewarded. Here’s what’s new in this update 👇

⚔️ Gameplay & Combat

🔳 HITBOXES REWORKED!

Some expert players noticed the pogo wasn’t always landing as expected. Turns out, those hitboxes demanded surgical precision. We’ve reworked them to feel smoother and way more comfortable.

🦇 Upward Attacks Improved: now with a larger hitbox — go ahead and swat those bats with confidence!

💨 Reduced Knockback: taking damage won’t send you flying nearly as far.

💀 Boss Adjustments

Cacalotl: thrust attack speed slightly reduced and better telegraphed for fairer reactions.

Villafaña: bats are now more predictable and less frequent.

👾 Final Cacalotl Fight: fewer enemies and lower HP for a more balanced endgame battle.

🗺️ Map & Exploration

🪝 Added map icons for Hook Holes and Activators .

🔥 New icons: Charged Bounce walls , explosive stones , and Pole blockings .

🗺️ Corrected misplaced icons reported by some players.

⏩ Fast Travel unlocked earlier!

You can now teleport right after obtaining the Charged Bounce ability.

Save points now remind you to press the 🗺️ Map button to initiate fast travel.

(Already have a save file? Don’t worry — it’s automatically unlocked!)

🐞 Bug Fixes

🚆 Progression issues from early teleportation — fixed!

🎵 Music no longer continues after returning to the main menu post-credits.

🏆 Achievements that didn’t pop properly now trigger as intended.

(If you were affected, simply load your save to auto-fix!)

🧭 Miscellaneous

🐕 Coyote Time slightly more generous for tighter platforming comfort.

That’s all for now!

Keep exploring, bouncing, and uncovering the mysteries of Plus Ultra: Legado — and as always, thank you for your feedback and support.

¡Adelante, aventureros! ⚡