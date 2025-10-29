Hey peakbaggers ːporterHeyː

This patch brings some much needed fixes. In particular, this remedies the issue with levels overwriting certain physics objects and other special objects that would get wiped from custom levels.

There's also a few quality of life updates, so be sure to check out the patch below.

Updates

You can now keep selection on placed objects by toggling Keep Selection Single or Keep Selection Multi in the Tool Context Menu. Single will keep the selection on the immmediately placed object, and Multi will keep the selection on every consecutively placed object. If you prefer the usual way of placement, just keep both of these disabled.

Fixed a bug with the Peak Page saving inconsistently with the rest of the editor. The Peak Page settings will require you to place an object before being able to save a page.

The Peak Page button will no longer be interactible unless everything required has been set up in a custom level.

Added options under Tools to disable and enable the Distance Activator , as well as set its values individually for Activate and Deactivate distances .

Added options to reset the Player Spawn , Summit Box .

Reverted the right-click to deselect for now. You can now press Alt+ D or the usual Escape to deselect.

New Hotkeys

NOTE: You might need to set these manually in the Peak Editor Keybindings. If you don't care about your keybindings being reset, you can just press "Restore Defaults".

Alpha 1 : Keep Selection (Single) - Immediately selects the object after placing.

Shift + Alpha 1 : Keep Selection (Multi) - Keep selection on consecutive placements selects the object after placing.

Alpha 2 : Toggle Snap

Alpha 3 : Toggle Align Rotation

Alpha 4 : Toggle Align Rotation

Alt + D : Deselect

You can find a list of these hotkeys in the Peak Editor Settings as well.

PSA about Mods

If you have any previous mods installed (not workshop items) , please be aware that not all are compatible with the editor.

I'd suggest uninstalling any mods and verifying the file integrity afterwards to make sure mods aren't affecting the Peak Editor and Custom Levels in any way.

Major Bugfixes

Fixed a Major bug with physics objects and other misc objects getting deleted from Saved Levels due to Auto-Save overwriting editor objects as "non-existing" during Quick Playtest.

Other Bugfixes