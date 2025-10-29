We have added the most highly requested feature, Dark Mode! Change the background, text, and UI with a single button press to reduce the overall screen brightness, allowing for better play in dark conditions without straining your eyes. The new setting is set to "Off" by default, so be sure to visit the settings page to try it out.

Fixed a bug where selecting a colour by entering numbers on the keyboard wouldn't cause the palette to scroll to the button.

Scrolling up and down the world list in the main menu will no longer cause the camera to move up and down at the same time.

Updated the Patreons list in the Credits page. Another new handsome member. 💖

Level completion percentage now always rounds down, so you can't get into a situation where you are at 100% complete but with a few voxels left to complete.

Fixed one of the lamp posts in the Halloween world as it was using the wrong glass material.

New Game Plus now resets the timer as intended. This means that personal best times should also now also track properly.