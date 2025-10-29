 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20589411 Edited 29 October 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
So a few updates, since we care what you guys think. Plus watching a few of you streaming it and finding those little bugs. So here's a few little updates:

  • Spelling errors (Yes we're not all perfect, but we were very close!)

  • Theres an update in the Girls RV where you could click around before getting places that caused a slight bug.

  • Reworded one of the tasks to have "ALL" in it, so that might help some of you wondering why you can't proceed.

Hope you enjoy the game! If you haven't already got around to playing it, or got stuck. But do let us know if anything else niggles at you!

