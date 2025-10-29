Hey Car Dealers!

🛠 Patch Notes:

Fixed skipping Little Sam’s messages in repair mode when using a controller



Fixed an issue where vehicles could fall under the map when interacting with the underground garage



Improved jerrycan physics when stacking them on vehicles or on top of each other



Fixed brake light color on the UMX 800C model on lower graphic settings



Fixed texture decoration display at the junkyard



Minor optimization improvements around the player’s yard



Coming soon:

We’ve just releasedWe’re preparing an expansion of the current mail events. New missions from unique clients are on the way - characters you might recognize from existing POI locations and upcoming titles in the Car Dealer Simulator universe.In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:. Don’t forget to add the upcomingto your wishlist!