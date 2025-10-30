 Skip to content
Major 30 October 2025 Build 20589375 Edited 30 October 2025 – 07:32:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Its time for another update! Hope you're all excited, we look forward to hearing your feedback!

A-Sync Battles

Drift Battles are here! Get ready to jump in and battle other players online.

Drift battles work by matching you with an opponent at a similar skill level, then combining the 2 main elements of drifting competition, Lead and Chase, scores are calculated based on both players' performance.

To come out on top you should be focusing on collecting all clipping points and zones in your lead run, then in your chase you should try to hold as close proximity to the lead car as possible.

Ranked battles

These battles act like normal casual matches but have a rank attached to them so the more you win the higher you go.

Skill based matchmaking is at the core of Ranked as it allows for a fair and fun experience for all players. Torque Drift 2 will match you against someone with a similar rank to you and with a car that is comparable to yours in performance.

Player ranks will be awarded in ascending skill order:

  • Rookie 1-3

  • Grassroots 1-3

  • Semi Pro 1-3

  • Pro 1-3

  • Champion 1-3

  • Elite 1 - 3

  • Legend

Driver

Your cars are now driven by an actual driver model! With complex animations and skills to boot, you’ll be glad to finally have them in the drivers seat!

Options within the setting allow you to turn the driver model off based on your preference.


Leaderboard Reset

Due to changes in scoring we have decided to reset all leaderboards with the release of this update. We will be rewarding players with the following rewards:

  • 1st place (Total Points leaderboard) Custom Season 1 decal

  • 2nd place (Total Points leaderboard) Custom Season 1 decal

  • 3rd place (Total Points leaderboard) Custom Season 1 decal

  • Top 10 (Total Points leaderboard) Custom Season 1 decal

New Additions

Cars

  • BMW E30

  • BMW E30 M3

Parts

STRÖM Wheels 

  • DS-05

  • DS-15

  • DS-25

  • DS-35

  • DS-F45

TM Bodykits 

  • Mazda MX5 NA

  • BMW E36 M4

  • Mazda RX-3

  • Toyota Supra Mk4

  • Mazda RX-7 FC

  • Toyota JZX100 (Chaser)

  • Toyota AE86

RTR Bodykits

  • RTR Widebodykit for the Stock S650 Mustang

Streethunter Bodykits

  • Toyota GT86

  • Subaru BRZ

Engines

  • Ford Coyote V8

  • Ford RY45 V8

Decals

  • Gradient Pack

  • Panthera Creator Pack

  • Halloween Limited time themed Pack

  • Dino DC, TurnPike, Faded and Seima Decals added to creator pack

General

  • Added Hue Shift slider to allow for better color adjustment

Fixes/Optimisations/Changes

Major

  • General optimisation.

  • General crash and bug fixes.

  • Fixed various hitches when in inventory.

  • Adjusted lighting of garage, paintshop and shop for improved performance and visuals on all quality modes.

  • Fixed an issue where you would not receive an unlockable decal when requirements were met.

  • Fixed a bug where a cars throttle could get stuck.

  • Added Shader Caching system to improve/remove frame stutters on first playthroughs.

  • Adjusted drone camera look at behavior to allow for looking at specific points on the car instead of defaulting to centre of the vehicle to allow for more dynamic shots.

Minor

  • Fixed a bug causing the Honda Civic to stall unexpectedly.

  • Fixed roll cages not being available for some vehicles.

  • Adjusted some chase position spawns to be more fair.

  • Fixed an issue with the Gold TM wheels.

  • Adjusted some part thumbnails to better represent the part.

  • Adjusted Irwindale crescent moon layout to suit lower Horsepower cars.

  • Adjusted LZ compound backroads layout flow.

  • Adjusted various chase spawn positions.

  • Fixed a bug where cars could spawn into scenes on an angle or in the wrong location.

  • Decal selector in Paintshop is now full width.

  • Added a recommended graphics panel to start of Tutorial

Changed files in this update

