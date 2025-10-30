Hi everyone!

Its time for another update! Hope you're all excited, we look forward to hearing your feedback!

A-Sync Battles

Drift Battles are here! Get ready to jump in and battle other players online.

Drift battles work by matching you with an opponent at a similar skill level, then combining the 2 main elements of drifting competition, Lead and Chase, scores are calculated based on both players' performance.

To come out on top you should be focusing on collecting all clipping points and zones in your lead run, then in your chase you should try to hold as close proximity to the lead car as possible.

Ranked battles

These battles act like normal casual matches but have a rank attached to them so the more you win the higher you go.

Skill based matchmaking is at the core of Ranked as it allows for a fair and fun experience for all players. Torque Drift 2 will match you against someone with a similar rank to you and with a car that is comparable to yours in performance.

Player ranks will be awarded in ascending skill order:



Rookie 1-3

Grassroots 1-3

Semi Pro 1-3

Pro 1-3

Champion 1-3

Elite 1 - 3

Legend

Driver

Your cars are now driven by an actual driver model! With complex animations and skills to boot, you’ll be glad to finally have them in the drivers seat!

Options within the setting allow you to turn the driver model off based on your preference.





Leaderboard Reset

Due to changes in scoring we have decided to reset all leaderboards with the release of this update. We will be rewarding players with the following rewards:

1st place (Total Points leaderboard) Custom Season 1 decal

2nd place (Total Points leaderboard) Custom Season 1 decal

3rd place (Total Points leaderboard) Custom Season 1 decal

Top 10 (Total Points leaderboard) Custom Season 1 decal

New Additions

Cars

BMW E30

BMW E30 M3

Parts

STRÖM Wheels

DS-05

DS-15

DS-25

DS-35

DS-F45

TM Bodykits

Mazda MX5 NA

BMW E36 M4

Mazda RX-3

Toyota Supra Mk4

Mazda RX-7 FC

Toyota JZX100 (Chaser)

Toyota AE86

RTR Bodykits

RTR Widebodykit for the Stock S650 Mustang

Streethunter Bodykits

Toyota GT86

Subaru BRZ

Engines

Ford Coyote V8

Ford RY45 V8

Decals

Gradient Pack

Panthera Creator Pack

Halloween Limited time themed Pack

Dino DC, TurnPike, Faded and Seima Decals added to creator pack

General

Added Hue Shift slider to allow for better color adjustment

Fixes/Optimisations/Changes

Major

General optimisation.

General crash and bug fixes.

Fixed various hitches when in inventory.

Adjusted lighting of garage, paintshop and shop for improved performance and visuals on all quality modes.

Fixed an issue where you would not receive an unlockable decal when requirements were met.

Fixed a bug where a cars throttle could get stuck.

Added Shader Caching system to improve/remove frame stutters on first playthroughs.

Adjusted drone camera look at behavior to allow for looking at specific points on the car instead of defaulting to centre of the vehicle to allow for more dynamic shots.

Minor