It's out now in early access with a 30% discount!

For now, Skigill features 4 game modes:

Classic: a hand-made giant skill tree where each character starts on a different node, allowing each character to have its own builds and playstyles.

Randomized: a procedurally generated skill tree that you have to uncover and adapt as you go.

Tree: grow the tree yourself, shape it with your choices, and navigate among the nodes.

Endless: go for crazy builds and walk through the horde, wreaking havoc, once you master the game!

18 stats, 48 weapons, 39 perks, and 3 characters!

The sorcerer specializes in powerful elemental spells and effects.

The strongman returns from Master Key, and he is ready to throw punches.

The fox is also back and uses his trusty hookshot to collect resources.

Skigill has no text and leaves you to your own devices to figure things out!

New gamemodes, weapons, perks, and characters are soon to be added. Try the demo while it is still up for one last weekend.

If you like Zelda-likes, check out my previous game, Master Key. It's at a deep discount for the event!