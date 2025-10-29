We sincerely thank everyone who plays and supports Backroom Company. This update includes system improvements, creature reworks, and a new leaderboard feature designed to enhance stability and immersion. We continue to work hard to deliver a better gameplay experience based on your feedback.
The October 29 update has been successfully completed. (KST 18:00)
The changes applied in this update are as follows.
Please review the details below for a better gameplay experience.
[Voice Function Improvements]
- The previous voice chat system has been replaced with a new plugin to resolve issues with sound cutoffs and delays.
- Voice transmission is now smoother and more natural, with optimized stability during team communication.
[Entity Rework]The behavior and patterns of key entities have been improved to allow for more varied interactions with players.
Entity “Moth”
- Added a new attack pattern that wraps the player in a cocoon.
- Players now need to be more cautious when using light sources.
Entity “Helena”
- Helena now more actively pursues players who are outside the classroom during class time.
- Improved visibility of the escape classroom to help players navigate more clearly.
[New Leaderboard Feature Added]A new leaderboard feature has been added, allowing players to compare their performance with others.
You can now compete with friends and other players by comparing your records.
- Speedrun: Rankings are determined based on the time taken to complete the game from the first to the final stage.
- Best Employee: Rankings are based on the total value of items sold.
- Death Champion: Rankings are based on the number of times the player has died in the game.
[Effect and Graphic Improvements]
- Improved water graphics in the “Sewer” area by adjusting reflection and transparency for a more realistic appearance.
- Remade the noclip effect to emphasize the distinct, eerie atmosphere of the Backrooms.
- Added an invulnerability effect for the “Bacteria” entity to clearly indicate when it cannot take damage.
[QOL (Quality of Life) Improvements]
- Added a new network error notification UI.
- When a disconnection or authentication failure occurs, an alert window now clearly displays the cause of the issue.
We will continue to work to improve Backroom Company and provide a more enjoyable and stable gaming experience.
Your valuable feedback is always appreciated and will be actively reflected in future updates.
Thank you.
– Backroom Company Development Team
Changed files in this update