The October 29 update has been successfully completed. (KST 18:00)

[Voice Function Improvements]

The previous voice chat system has been replaced with a new plugin to resolve issues with sound cutoffs and delays.



Voice transmission is now smoother and more natural, with optimized stability during team communication.



[Entity Rework]

Entity “Moth”

Added a new attack pattern that wraps the player in a cocoon.



Players now need to be more cautious when using light sources.



Entity “Helena”

Helena now more actively pursues players who are outside the classroom during class time.



Improved visibility of the escape classroom to help players navigate more clearly.



[New Leaderboard Feature Added]

Speedrun: Rankings are determined based on the time taken to complete the game from the first to the final stage.



Best Employee: Rankings are based on the total value of items sold.



Death Champion: Rankings are based on the number of times the player has died in the game.



[Effect and Graphic Improvements]

Improved water graphics in the “Sewer” area by adjusting reflection and transparency for a more realistic appearance.



Remade the noclip effect to emphasize the distinct, eerie atmosphere of the Backrooms.



Added an invulnerability effect for the “Bacteria” entity to clearly indicate when it cannot take damage.



[QOL (Quality of Life) Improvements]

Added a new network error notification UI.



When a disconnection or authentication failure occurs, an alert window now clearly displays the cause of the issue.



Hello, this is the Backroom Company development team.We sincerely thank everyone who plays and supports Backroom Company. We will continue to work to improve Backroom Company and provide a more enjoyable and stable gaming experience.Your valuable feedback is always appreciated and will be actively reflected in future updates.Thank you.– Backroom Company Development Team