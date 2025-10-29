Two new themed maps are now available

Get ready for new obstacles and traps — all designed to test your friendship. Jump back on the bike with your friend, because these maps will truly challenge you.

Ready to laugh and get mad at each other again? Welcome!

New Interface Design

We’re introducing a completely redesigned user interface. We’ve added smoother animations and made it more intuitive and modern! Now everything looks much more exciting than before.

Split Screen

We’ve added a split-screen system (Gamepad + Gamepad). Now, the only thing that matters is finishing the session peacefully — since you’re no longer separated by miles of internet cables.

New Achievements

With two new levels, we’ve also added several new achievements you can earn by completing the new maps. There are now 23 achievements in total! Can you collect them all?

Despite extensive testing of new maps and features, you might still encounter some issues. If you do, please report them via Discord so we can fix them quickly and make your experience as enjoyable as possible!

This is our biggest update yet, and there’s much more to come — we won’t let you get bored! Thank you for your support and feedback.



Welcome to Try To Drive!