29 October 2025 Build 20589239 Edited 29 October 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

With this update most known causes for stability issues have been fixed.

  1. More stability improvements.

  2. Fixed a couple of invisible object.

Changed files in this update

