29 October 2025 Build 20589222 Edited 29 October 2025 – 12:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small update today that should help with stability surrounding quests that included cities that are no longer included in the game, the game should now swap them out for alternate nearby cities and no longer recommend them in future quests.

I've also enabled a setting in the engine which should make the Map appear much sharper than before, this seems to have had an effect on most assets in the game to my eye but some of the texture positions may have been slightly thrown off by this.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3667852
macOS Depot 3667853
Linux Depot 3667854
