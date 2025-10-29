 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20589091 Edited 29 October 2025 – 11:52:21 UTC by Wendy Share
■ Fixed the malfunction of the following skills:

Damping Sphere

Damping Orb

Mana Field

Mana Spiral

It was confirmed that these skills stopped working as a result of reorganizing the skill programming.
Thank you for your continued support of VTBattle!

