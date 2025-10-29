■ Fixed the malfunction of the following skills:
Damping Sphere
Damping Orb
Mana Field
Mana Spiral
It was confirmed that these skills stopped working as a result of reorganizing the skill programming.
Thank you for your continued support of VTBattle!
ver1.7.1.3 Fixed an issue where certain skills were not functioning correctly.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3139931
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update