29 October 2025 Build 20589089 Edited 29 October 2025 – 11:52:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Update Log]

  • Fixed a bug where certain devices displayed abnormal interfaces due to missing font files, severely impacting gameplay experience.

  • Fixed a bug causing abnormal crashes on certain devices.

  • Competitive Mode Tactical Timeout System Added Anti-Abuse Protection: During overtime in Competitive Mode, the total duration of tactical timeouts will be tracked separately. If a single team's accumulated timeout duration exceeds 10 minutes, that team will be declared the loser. Additionally, when a single faction's total pause time exceeds 5 minutes, any player on that team may manually cancel the tactical pause, even if they did not initiate it.

  • The surrender system in competitive mode will now activate 10 minutes after a teammate disconnects. Upon surrender, the team will immediately be declared the loser, and the disconnected player will receive a forfeit penalty.

If you experience crashes, errors, or performance issues — or if you have any feedback or suggestions — please visit the Arithmetic Arena Steam Discussions or Community Hub to share your report. We’ll review it and address the issue as soon as possible.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Traditional Chinese Depot 3990353
