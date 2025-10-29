[Update Log]
Fixed a bug where certain devices displayed abnormal interfaces due to missing font files, severely impacting gameplay experience.
Fixed a bug causing abnormal crashes on certain devices.
Competitive Mode Tactical Timeout System Added Anti-Abuse Protection: During overtime in Competitive Mode, the total duration of tactical timeouts will be tracked separately. If a single team's accumulated timeout duration exceeds 10 minutes, that team will be declared the loser. Additionally, when a single faction's total pause time exceeds 5 minutes, any player on that team may manually cancel the tactical pause, even if they did not initiate it.
The surrender system in competitive mode will now activate 10 minutes after a teammate disconnects. Upon surrender, the team will immediately be declared the loser, and the disconnected player will receive a forfeit penalty.
If you experience crashes, errors, or performance issues — or if you have any feedback or suggestions — please visit the Arithmetic Arena Steam Discussions or Community Hub to share your report. We’ll review it and address the issue as soon as possible.
