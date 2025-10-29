v1.5.13 - The Server Telemetry Update!
Dear Players,
Today we have released a minor update including telemetry logging output for server events. This has been requested by players who run servers who are interested in post-game analysis as well as real-time monitoring of their online servers.
When hosting a game, a log file (named with the time when the game was started) will be created. The file will be populated with event data in jsonl format in real time.
We also have some minor changes and fixes to the previous update. See the notes below for details.
We have many more changes planned, largely with a focus on balance. Moving forward, many of our changes will be controllable via the constant values feature so that they are mod-able.
Much love <3,
The Carrier Command Developers
v1.5.13
Feature - Added background logging to server for chat, join, leave, vehicle destroy events
Rework - Only air vehicles can receive fuel from fuel tank attachment
Rework - Display fuel tank as empty slot on HUD when fuel tank dropped
Fix - Fix for 4 shield islands not spawning
Fix - Fixed tabs in localization file
