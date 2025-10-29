[v.452189]
Also, this update will NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 4 (Patch 0.9.0) and forward.
- Acquiring a random tech prefers techs that have not appeared this run
- Fixed bug where a two-sized battle region would not spawn despite the player getting a 2x starter unit draft
- Fixed bug where revived units could still have a skull on the forces listing
- Fixed a rare bug involving specialized card draw (e.g. Escape Plan) and cards with Quickdraw (e.g. Reposition+)
- Fixed a refinement frequency issue
Changed files in this update