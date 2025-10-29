 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20589014 Edited 29 October 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[v.452189]



Also, this update will NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 4 (Patch 0.9.0) and forward.

  • Acquiring a random tech prefers techs that have not appeared this run
  • Fixed bug where a two-sized battle region would not spawn despite the player getting a 2x starter unit draft
  • Fixed bug where revived units could still have a skull on the forces listing
  • Fixed a rare bug involving specialized card draw (e.g. Escape Plan) and cards with Quickdraw (e.g. Reposition+)
  • Fixed a refinement frequency issue

Changed files in this update

Depot 1769831
