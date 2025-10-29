[Bug Fixes]

1. Fixed an issue where apprentice or enemy information could display abnormally on certain difficulty levels.

2. Fixed an issue where cards could become stuck after performing failed rituals under certain conditions.

3. Fixed an issue where the happiness display could show abnormal values in some situations.

4. Fixed an issue where characters' main attributes in the archive interface could be inconsistent with their actual values under certain circumstances.

5. Fixed an issue where some events could disappear abnormally in specific cases.

[Content Adjustments]

1. Optimized the description of the "Breeding Hut".