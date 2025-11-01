Added the ability for players to create and upload their own mods, these can be monsters, human skins or maps.
Added four new throwable items: Molotov, Flare, Smoke Grenade and Stun Grenade
Changes to Mannequin monster
Bug fixes
The Modding Update
