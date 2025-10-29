hey fellow frogs 🐸

This is the final patch before the playtest goes public. Thank you to all the Humble Choice players who have given us plenty of bug reports and feedback during the early access period. We have already implemented a lot of it, and are continuing to work through our list!

We hope that this version provides the most stable experience yet!

Patch Notes:

Tweaked the hitbox of Geyser traps to not damage Rill if he is beneath the geyser.

Slight tweaks to primary UI fonts to share the same underlay.

Fixed an issue with the camera where it would move to the wrong room in certain instances.

Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor would disappear when the game boots (during the Choose Language screen).

Fixed an issue where the Boss would attack the player while they were still in a cutscene (rude).

Fixed an issue with a UI animation that was preventing it from fading out completely on screen transitions.

Tweaked some of Rill's animations so that there are fewer instances of his head disappearing.

Disabled the ability to Lumi Scout during a Combat Room encounter.

The intro animatic now saves as completed after watching and will not play when loading into an existing save.

Replaced the music jingle for completing puzzles and certain challenges.

Display Settings now includes a 4K option.

Note: Our settings menu is not at the full functionality we're aiming for yet, this is an update to address the lack of 4K resolution based on user feedback.

If you have any issues or feedback for this build don't hesitate to let us know in our discord community:

https://discord.com/invite/vuY4thycPK