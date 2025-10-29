 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20588836
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes & Improvements

- The T. Rex's position is now shown on the map.
- The T. Rex will now correctly attack the player even when the player is at a higher elevation.
- Fixed an issue where players could not interact with the cheetah.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2451011
