Bug Fixes & Improvements
- The T. Rex's position is now shown on the map.
- The T. Rex will now correctly attack the player even when the player is at a higher elevation.
- Fixed an issue where players could not interact with the cheetah.
2025-10-29 Patch Note - Hot Fix!
