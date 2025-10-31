 Skip to content
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20588698 Edited 31 October 2025 – 00:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have updated the engine to latest version and added new game content. We are continuing additions and updates over the coming months.

Additionally, added controller support, so now is available in both VR and Controller support.

Changed files in this update

