29 October 2025 Build 20588662 Edited 29 October 2025 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The new update brings orders to Farmer’s Market! You can now accept orders directly from your computer, and once you hand the requested products to your rider, they’ll deliver them for you.

We’re working hard on future updates! Upcoming features we plan to add over time include:

  • Hiring your rider.

  • Customers being able to order multiple types of products.

  • More products to grow and sell.

  • An automatic irrigation system.

  • Hiring other types of workers for your farm, like farmers to grow crops, harvesters to collect them, or staff to manage your store.

Stay tuned for more ways to expand and manage your farm! 🌾

The Farmer’s Market Team

