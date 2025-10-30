New Map
Cirrusea: Explore this mystical new sea, featuring exclusive fish, recipes, bestiary entries, events, Easter eggs, and achievements.
New Mythic Fish
Added one new Mythic fish to each of these locations: Mayan Isle, Desert Depths, and Cirrusea.
Updated the bestiary, fishing rods, baits, and achievements accordingly.
Other Updates
Added pumpkin decorations and Halloween candy racks to the Sushi Bar.
Introduced 3 new character skins and 2 new pet skins.
Added the "Good Kitten!" achievement for cats collecting fish.
Removed the ladder from the store.
Expanded the clickable area of the Sushi Bar's water tank.
Improved the auto-replenish activation prompt.
Fixed the pet wolf's barking sound once more.
Optimized the error message for failed auto-start settings.
Repositioned the Mayan Isle Easter egg to avoid being blocked by the pirate ship.
Fixed an audio error issue.
Reduced time discrepancies in the Hatchery.
Enhanced sorting features in the Hatchery.
