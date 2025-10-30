 Skip to content
Major 30 October 2025 Build 20588652 Edited 30 October 2025 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Map

  • Cirrusea: Explore this mystical new sea, featuring exclusive fish, recipes, bestiary entries, events, Easter eggs, and achievements.

New Mythic Fish

  • Added one new Mythic fish to each of these locations: Mayan Isle, Desert Depths, and Cirrusea.

  • Updated the bestiary, fishing rods, baits, and achievements accordingly.

Other Updates

  • Added pumpkin decorations and Halloween candy racks to the Sushi Bar.

  • Introduced 3 new character skins and 2 new pet skins.

  • Added the "Good Kitten!" achievement for cats collecting fish.

  • Removed the ladder from the store.

  • Expanded the clickable area of the Sushi Bar's water tank.

  • Improved the auto-replenish activation prompt.

  • Fixed the pet wolf's barking sound once more.

  • Optimized the error message for failed auto-start settings.

  • Repositioned the Mayan Isle Easter egg to avoid being blocked by the pirate ship.

  • Fixed an audio error issue.

  • Reduced time discrepancies in the Hatchery.

  • Enhanced sorting features in the Hatchery.

