 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20588628 Edited 30 October 2025 – 12:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update primarily improves stability and fixes some bugs.

Changelog:

  • Update to Unity 6000.2.6 to close the known Unity security vulnerability,

  • New diagnostic tool that automatically provides us with an overview of crashes so that we can fix them more effectively,

  • Fixed crashes, especially after long periods of play,

  • Disabled autosave in the paint shop to prevent potential crashes,

  • Fixed a bug that prevented some save games from loading,

  • Fixed several memory leaks,

  • Bug fixes and minor improvements in building mode,

  • Added a large number of missing translations, including for PeDePulse

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1364211
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1364212
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link