This update primarily improves stability and fixes some bugs.

Update to Unity 6000.2.6 to close the known Unity security vulnerability,

New diagnostic tool that automatically provides us with an overview of crashes so that we can fix them more effectively,

Fixed crashes, especially after long periods of play,

Disabled autosave in the paint shop to prevent potential crashes,

Fixed a bug that prevented some save games from loading,

Fixed several memory leaks,

Bug fixes and minor improvements in building mode,