29 October 2025 Build 20588604 Edited 29 October 2025 – 15:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Ahoy, Seafarers!

The crew is back with Hotfix #3, now available for testing on the Beta Branch! This latest update continues our efforts to address community-reported issues and fine-tune your gaming experience on the seas.

We’d love for you to give this build a try before it sets sail for all players on the Default Branch.

⚓ How to Access the Beta Branch

  1. Open Steam and go to your Library 

  2. Right-click on Seafarer: The Ship Sim

  3. Click Properties 

  4. Select the Betas tab 

  5. Choose 'public_beta' from the dropdown list 

🧭 What’s Included

Bug fixes - reported by community

  • Inspection

    • Fixed issues that made it impossible to complete the mission

  • Escort

    • Fixed issue that the escorted ship was very slow or even stopped moving

  • Hull damage

    • Fixed issue that ships took damage without reason

  • Borderless Window Mode becomes default

    • This should avoid several resolution issues that users have reported

    • Alt+Enter to activate/deactivate full-screen mode now also works in menus (try this if parts of the screen are black or cut off).

  • Chinese Localisation

    • Fixed some localisation bugs in the chinese version

  • Crashes

    • Several fixes on random crashes that have reached us thanks to the community

  • Controls

    • Fix for menu navigation using only the keyboard

Known Issues

  • In Inspection mission the “Dock next to ship and board it” task is not getting ticked off from the todo list, but this is just a visual issue and does not prevent the completion of the mission.

🌊 Thank You, Seafarers

As always, thank you for your reports, suggestions, and patience.
We’re hard at work on the next wave of improvements (and Early Access Update #1… 👀) and are excited to share more information about that soon.

See you on the horizon,
Your Seafarer Team 🚣

P.S.: You can also join the conversation across our socials and on Discord.

🌐 www.seafarergame.com
📸 Instagram
📘 Facebook
🐦 X
🎥 TikTok
💬 Discord

Changed depots in public_beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20588604
Depot 2582141
