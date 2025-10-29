This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ahoy, Seafarers!

The crew is back with Hotfix #3, now available for testing on the Beta Branch! This latest update continues our efforts to address community-reported issues and fine-tune your gaming experience on the seas.

We’d love for you to give this build a try before it sets sail for all players on the Default Branch.

⚓ How to Access the Beta Branch

Open Steam and go to your Library Right-click on Seafarer: The Ship Sim Click Properties Select the Betas tab Choose 'public_beta' from the dropdown list

🧭 What’s Included

Bug fixes - reported by community

Inspection Fixed issues that made it impossible to complete the mission

Escort Fixed issue that the escorted ship was very slow or even stopped moving

Hull damage Fixed issue that ships took damage without reason

Borderless Window Mode becomes default This should avoid several resolution issues that users have reported Alt+Enter to activate/deactivate full-screen mode now also works in menus (try this if parts of the screen are black or cut off).

Chinese Localisation Fixed some localisation bugs in the chinese version

Crashes Several fixes on random crashes that have reached us thanks to the community

Controls Fix for menu navigation using only the keyboard



Known Issues

In Inspection mission the “Dock next to ship and board it” task is not getting ticked off from the todo list, but this is just a visual issue and does not prevent the completion of the mission.



🌊 Thank You, Seafarers



As always, thank you for your reports, suggestions, and patience.

We’re hard at work on the next wave of improvements (and Early Access Update #1… 👀) and are excited to share more information about that soon.



See you on the horizon,

Your Seafarer Team 🚣



P.S.: You can also join the conversation across our socials and on Discord.

