 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC The Outer Worlds 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20588599 Edited 29 October 2025 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game now fully supports the Steam Deck and can be played using the Steam Deck's touch screen.
Thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2659481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link