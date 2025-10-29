The game now fully supports the Steam Deck and can be played using the Steam Deck's touch screen.
Thank you for your support!
Steam Deck Compatibility FINAL
Update notes via Steam Community
The game now fully supports the Steam Deck and can be played using the Steam Deck's touch screen.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2659481
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update