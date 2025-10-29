Hello workers!

For this update we focused on tools and features to give you more control and better teamwork during every shift!

Free-Hand Burger Art!

You can now draw directly on the wrapped burger paper. Add a number, smiley, a message, or just a messy scribble. It's your chance to give customers a personal touch!

Improved cooking feedback!

Your input prompts for patties and croissants now use color-coding to tell you exactly when they're perfectly done. Plus, patties have a little arrow indicator so you never forget which side is cooking. Stop guessing and start grilling!

Serving Orders Clarity

When you grab a tray, the order receipt number is now shown clearly on your HUD, eliminating costly mix-ups.





____________________________________________________________________

Improvements:

We added Player Names over your colleagues' heads, making communication easier.

Improved readability of the table number on orders on the monitors.

Accessing the lockers now doesn't reset your look to default (resumes from your current look).

Trying to end the day with tables that still need cleaning will now show exactly which ones need it.

Croissants perfect doneness range extended.

Lobby browser will now display if a lobby is on different game version.

Receptacle will tell you it's full upon trying to place more trays on it.

Open sign reminds you to open the front door before starting the day.

You can now see the system microphone in use for push-to-talk voice-chat.

Security cameras now snap back instantly to the player view when leaving them.

Improved cellar door sound.

Bug fixes & Stability:

Fixed a bug that caused mayonnaise to look red in multiplayer.

Fixed changing clothes in multiplayer causing graphical issues for patties, soda cups, coffee cups and croissants.

Fixed late joiners graphical mismatch for patties, soda cups, coffee cups, croissants.

Fixed a bug that allowed 2+ players to to end the day together, it could open the end of day screen multiple times.

Fixed chat taking too long to appear after sending a message.

Fixed friends' LAN lobbies not appearing under the friends tab in the lobbies browser.

Fixed some chairs' collisions.

Update now and get back to work!







