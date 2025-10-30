 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20588562
Update notes via Steam Community

Heya creeps!


Unity recently flagged a security issue, so we bumped the game to the fixed version. Nothing suggests players were affected, but better safe than sorry. Grab the update to stay on the safe build.

Unity post (for the curious): https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changeloge:

✅ Unity security update applied

⚡ A couple of performance/stability tweaks

📱 Steam Deck / handheld: UI text now scales better, so you don’t have to squint

*All of the above changes also apply to the demo version. Additionally, the demo also includes:

✅ Removed AI VO and replaced with community-recorded voices

🖼️ Replaced AI-generated Pastor portrait with a new one

⚡ Game optimization

🌍 Improved translations

🔧 Fixed occlusion issues

🎮 Improved controller ergonomics


If something bugs out or you’ve got a cool idea → drop it on our Discord.

Have a scary Halloween and stay creepy!💀
Night Shift Team

