 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20588554 Edited 29 October 2025 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
+ Adjusted player hit feedback
+ Increased monster attack interval by 0.25 at the end of each wave
+ Monsters will increase in number after the 15th wave
+ Added background music for the main menu and selection interface
+ Added controller support for page turning in the hero selection interface and shop interface

Changed files in this update

Depot 3956471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link