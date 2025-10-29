+ Adjusted player hit feedback
+ Increased monster attack interval by 0.25 at the end of each wave
+ Monsters will increase in number after the 15th wave
+ Added background music for the main menu and selection interface
+ Added controller support for page turning in the hero selection interface and shop interface
Update Patch 3 - Optimized Some Gameplay Experiences
