hi hello welcome back

small bugfix patch this time. got some work done on v.0.2.4! turns out it's alot easier than i thought it'd be... o well. hope y'all are enjoying the spooky halloween event. i think it's quite cool. might build upon it in the future.

Here's some notes for what's been patched:

Added an audio reverb filter to most in-game sounds and music

Fixed one more instance of an audio still playing even if at 0% volume

Fixed XP awarded count shown after completing the secret code hidden task being incorrect

Fixed chat opening when submitting a code for the secret code hidden task

Fixed hidden tasks giving no XP, despite what's said in the XP breakdown

Fixed not being able to click on buttons in the lobby when you load a save file

Fixed there being absolutely no sound in the lobby when you load a save file

Changed Halloween event to disable itself automatically after November 7th (mark the date!)

Removed arrow from corrupted saves

k that's all

Just because I am tired does not mean I cannot tell you about the future!!

It is currently 4:02am as I am writing this. I am tired. However, let's dive into v.0.2.4 a little bit more! (lol rhyme)

It's basically just two features:

Controller support

Controller rebinding

I've done some superficial research on how to implement this and it's really not alot of work. You can expect this update by end-2025 or early-2026!

Will there be a v.0.2.5?

I originally said no, because after v.0.2.4 I'd be working on v.0.3 instead. HOWEVAH, I feel as though the one feature I'm planning to implement requires it's own separate update instead of being mashed in with v.0.3. It changes how the game feels (and potentially flows, if you're that kind of person), and I really wanna ensure I get this right. I don't want this to be another v.0.2.2 case as cramming too many features in v.0.2.2 was an issue as it caused me to skimp out on properly implementing some features and releasing them in a state less than what I originally envisioned for it. I would really rather implement this feature properly, with full attention brought to it instead of being a feature I quickly implement so I can work on other things I'd rather do.

Alright, that's enough from me. See y'all next time, and have fun delving :P

-NoFaceGames

ːGDNormalː