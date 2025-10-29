✨Hey Tidy Bot Fans! We have some exciting news...✨

Introducing our very first Collab with our friends at Sagehart Studio working on Pistil! With this update we are adding 3 Unique Collab Heads from Pistil that you can unlock!

Check out Pistil here! - https://sagehartstudio.itch.io/pistil

We have also added a more Hats & Heads update that includes:

🤖 7 Additional Heads for you to unlock for your Tidy Bot.

🧹 Brand new Hats & Heads Box that allows you to roll a Heads only roll for after you've sold out every room!

Alright, now let's get to the Patch Notes!

Patch Notes:

Added:

Added 10 new heads!

Added 3 new PISTIL themed hats and heads.

UI:

Fixed the Halloween season theme to work across all websites.

Quality of Life:

Added filters for both heads and rooms websites to filter out base, collab, and seasonal items.

Raised the FPS cap for the game from 30FPS to 240FPS to help with UI and game stutters.

We thank you for all the feedback and support as we strive to make the Teeny Tidy experience the best it can be!

- The Nova Crew 🤖🧹