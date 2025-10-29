Cowabunga dude! Tie on your ninja masks, grab a slice of pizza, and unleash your favorite half-shelled heroes or diabolical villains with theThe premium mod lets you jump into the action with the iconic looks of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo – complete with signature weapons and radical voiceovers. And of course, the turtles aren't complete without their Master Splinter and friends April O' Neil & Casey Jones. If you prefer to cause chaos, suit up as Shredder or one of his Foot clan, and unleash a horde of Mousers!Theincludes over 40 cosmetics. With this Premium Mod, players will have access to:— Core outfits for Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael, each with 4 unique variants: Standard, Primal, Battle Mode, and Vintage. Each Turtle has fully unique voiceovers for all actions and emotes.— Join the fight as Master Splinter, April O’Neil, Casey Jones, or face off as Shredder and the Foot Clan with multiple variant costumes. Splinter and Shredder have fully unique voiceovers for all actions and emotes.— Equip signature weapon skins: Bo Staff, Katanas, Nunchucks, Sai, and Hockey Stick.— Personalize your look with the Ninja Eye Mask (Survivor) and Ninja Eye Mask (Creature) skins.— Transform your dinos with Mouser Dodo and Mouser Rex full-body costumes.— Cruise in style with the iconic Party Wagon skin.— Rock out to the original 80s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song and exclusive alternate rendition by Gareth Coker.— Complete your lair with Pizza, Pizza Box (Open/Closed), Manhole Cover, and TCRI Ooze Canister skins.It's time to raise some shell in ARK, Survivors! Who will you be?