Balancing improvements:

Reduce the amount of Jellyfish in chapter 3



Reduce the stats and improve the difficulty of the Jellyfish fight in Reality mode



Lower the difficulty of the boss fight in chapter 5 (all difficulty modes)



Lower the difficulty of the optional boss fight in chapter 6 (all difficulty modes)



Slightly lower stats of the final boss fight



Limit some of the patterns of the final boss fight to Nightmare mode



Hey everyone!Patch 1.2.0 is now out on Steam!This update brings several changes to combat balancing in the second half of the game. Nightmare mode is mostly unchanged, balancing tweaks have been applied primarily to Dream and Reality modes.Thank you all for playing!Nico & Pineapple Works