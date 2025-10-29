 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20588371 Edited 29 October 2025 – 11:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

Patch 1.2.0 is now out on Steam!

This update brings several changes to combat balancing in the second half of the game. Nightmare mode is mostly unchanged, balancing tweaks have been applied primarily to Dream and Reality modes.

Balancing improvements:


  • Reduce the amount of Jellyfish in chapter 3
  • Reduce the stats and improve the difficulty of the Jellyfish fight in Reality mode
  • Lower the difficulty of the boss fight in chapter 5 (all difficulty modes)
  • Lower the difficulty of the optional boss fight in chapter 6 (all difficulty modes)
  • Slightly lower stats of the final boss fight
  • Limit some of the patterns of the final boss fight to Nightmare mode


Thank you all for playing!
Nico & Pineapple Works

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 1919901
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1919902
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1919903
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1919904
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1919905
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1919906
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link