Here's one more batch of bug fixes!

The update after this one will address some of the boring, unintended strategies people use on the leaderboards. Be ready for a leaderboard reset soon.

Various documentation fixes and improvements.

The unlock links in the table of contents are now also translated.

Fixed an interpreter bug with dynamic recursive function calls.

Self imports no longer break the game.

Fixed a game-breaking issue that occurred when using Japanese full-width number characters.

Fixed uncapped framerate when the window is unfocused.

Fixed a crash related to the fertilizer sound that occurred when fertilizer was used too quickly.

Fixed a crash when equipping the dinosaur hat on a 1x1 field inside of a simulation.

Reduced the load on the Steam API to hopefully prevent some of the steam client crashes.

Fixed a problem that caused the print smoke effect to not always show up.

Fixed the order of the keybinds in the menu.

Fixed a bug that caused the "Wrong Order" achievement to trigger in situations where it shouldn't and not in all situations where it should.

Fixed various problems with the single stepping mode.

Drones can no longer go out of bounds after `set_world_size()`.

Fixed statements after `leaderboard_run()` being executed before the leaderboard starts.

Fixed a small bug that could cause non-determinism in the simulation in very specific cases.

Fixed the item counters on the documentation pages that were showing outside the window.

Fixed some more small documentation issues.

Introduced some new bugs for you to find.

[list]

[h3][b]