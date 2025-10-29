 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20588257 Edited 29 October 2025 – 13:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are working on the Steam Deck compatibility and have removed a bug which resulted in wrong screen dimensions on the Steam Deck's display. Please note: The game is best played using the touch screen on the Steam Deck. Thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2659481
