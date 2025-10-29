We are working on the Steam Deck compatibility and have removed a bug which resulted in wrong screen dimensions on the Steam Deck's display. Please note: The game is best played using the touch screen on the Steam Deck. Thank you for your support!
Steam Deck Update 1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2659481
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update