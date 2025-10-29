Hello,

This is the IfSunSets development team.

We’re pleased to inform you that the game has been updated.

Thank you for your support!

■ Update Version: v0.6.8

■ Major Update Details

1. A new tab has been added to the inventory, and all other tabs outside the inventory have been changed to a “Registration” system.

Inventory – The original inventory where various items are stored.

Codex – Stores documents that contain hints and information about bosses.

Keys – Once obtained, keys are registered in the “Keys” tab. They do not disappear and can be reused anytime as long as they remain registered.

Important Items – Quest-related items are registered here. Registered items do not disappear and can be reused anytime as long as they remain registered.

※ Due to this update, existing quest items and key items have been changed to usable items.

You can register them to their respective tabs by selecting the item and clicking the “Use” button in the item options.

2. Multiplayer: Each player can now obtain quest items individually.

When Player A obtains a quest item, it disappears from Player A’s world since it has already been collected.

However, the item remains visible in the world for Player B, allowing them to see and obtain the same quest item independently.

3. For items that can only be obtained once in the world, a blueprint for crafting that item has been placed next to it.

4. In multiplayer, when a blueprint is obtained, it is now unlocked for all players in the world.

5. To address visibility issues caused by monster health bars, the health bars of wave monsters have been adjusted.

<Before> <After>

6. You can now perform a “Wire Slide” by pressing the Space Bar during wire action.

Using the “Wire Slide” allows you to cut the wire mid-movement, jump higher, and maintain your momentum for a faster, smoother motion.

7. A “Cookable Recipes” section has been added to the cooking pot.

If multiple recipes share the same ingredients, or if you wish to select a different recipe, you can use the “Cookable Recipes” list at the top to choose from the available options.

8. To celebrate Halloween, the Pumpkin Head cosmetic item has been added!

You can purchase the Pumpkin Head from Lora.

■ Update Details

🔧 [Changes & Additions]

Unified the font style for certain in-game texts.

Added guide text to the Fairy Growth UI.

Fixed awkward mid-air motion that occurred when Wave Monsters performed jump attacks.

Increased the maximum stack size of the Magic Anvil item from 1 to 999 .

A confirmation window now appears when dismantling items.

Mouse sensitivity can now be set to values below 1.

🛠️ [Bug Fix]

Fixed an issue where moving the cursor quickly with a controller could cause it to go outside the intended area.

Fixed an issue where the cursor did not automatically point to the first slot when entering the inventory with a controller.

Adjusted the cursor position when highlighting skill icons to appear more natural.

Fixed an issue where the cutscene during a boss battle was obscured when holding a building scroll.

Fixed an issue where the player character’s hair color appeared incorrect during boss cutscenes.

Fixed an issue where the Ballista could continue firing even after its durability reached zero.

Fixed an issue where whales underwater would suddenly disappear.

Fixed an issue where Night of the Dead monsters did not display proper falling animations.

Fixed abnormal English naming for the Shadow Wing Glider .

Fixed various issues that occurred when upgrading traps installed on buildings or retrieving buildings with installed traps.

Fixed an issue where Ballista and Hellbreath upgrade information was reset when loading a game.

Further fixed an issue where registered items in the Codex appeared unregistered.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to repeatedly cook dishes without consuming ingredients.

Fixed visual issues when replacing upgraded buildings using Replace Mode .

Removed unintended decoration slots from the Pickaxe of the Dead and Axe of the Dead .

Fixed an issue where the Critical Hit Chance effect of the Vital Strike skill was not applied.

Fixed an issue where the Wave Theme was displayed only as Special Rush .

Fixed an issue where turrets stopped attacking when monsters spawned within their attack range.

Fixed an issue where fish could be duplicated when using the “Collect All” function in the fish farm.

Corrected incorrect stat values on livestock-related items.

Fixed an issue where lock-on would be canceled when approaching a crab at close range.

Fixed abnormal stat values for the Relaxed Guard skill.

Fixed an issue where the crafting speed reduction effect of the Quick Hands skill did not apply.

Fixed an issue that prevented Spike Traps from being placed in specific locations or directions.

Fixed an issue where the Fairy’s Protection skill did not properly block damage.

Fixed an issue where players could use weapon skills while operating mounted turret traps.

Fixed an issue where damage numbers disappeared immediately upon monster death.

Fixed an issue where unobtainable blueprints were still listed in the codex.

Fixed an issue where the explosion radius of bombs was larger than the visual effect indicated.

Adjusted certain ranged monsters whose kick attack speed was excessively fast.

Fixed an issue that prevented construction in specific locations.

🌐 [Multiplayer]

Removed overlapping text that appeared in the World Entry menu.

Fixed an issue where players could lock on to other players in worlds where PK was not enabled.

Fixed a frame drop issue that occurred when playing Night of the Dead in certain locations.

Fixed an abnormal party experience sharing ratio issue.

Fixed an issue where certain bosses were pushed back abnormally when colliding with guest players.

Fixed an issue where guest players’ fairy stats were not properly applied to some fairy skills.

We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game



If you experience any issues after the patch, please tell us in our discord.

Your feedback is always welcome. You can write your feedback on Steam or Discord.



Discord: https://discord.gg/Ifsunsets



Bug report form (link)



