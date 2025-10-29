 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20588240 Edited 29 October 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, in the last few days we've fixed some serious bugs and issues thanks to your feedback:

  • Crash in 5th tutorial and on day start should be fixed now

  • Crash when building too many walls or buildings fixed

  • Trading post not unlocking with research node fixed

  • Workers and units not moving on ladders correctly fixed

  • Map covered in water or ground level being too low/below water fixed

  • PC UI scaled up as it was too small

  • Arrow movement when using keyboard locking units control and triggering top UI navigation fixed

  • Golem boss not attacking units and his mini golems head color fixed

  • Auto save not happening sometimes when placing a castle fixed

  • Tutorial 1 enemies spawning on a cell that needs to be captured later fixed

  • Tutorial is now a default game mode when starting a new game

  • First sawmill requiring wood to be built fixed

  • And some more minor bugs

Also, if you are playing on consoles, crash patch should be live on PS and Xbox. Switch should be live soon.

We've gathered your feedback across Steam, Discord, and Reddit and will continue to fix bugs in upcoming weeks.

Thanks!

