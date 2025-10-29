Hey everyone, in the last few days we've fixed some serious bugs and issues thanks to your feedback:

Crash in 5th tutorial and on day start should be fixed now

Crash when building too many walls or buildings fixed

Trading post not unlocking with research node fixed

Workers and units not moving on ladders correctly fixed

Map covered in water or ground level being too low/below water fixed

PC UI scaled up as it was too small

Arrow movement when using keyboard locking units control and triggering top UI navigation fixed

Golem boss not attacking units and his mini golems head color fixed

Auto save not happening sometimes when placing a castle fixed

Tutorial 1 enemies spawning on a cell that needs to be captured later fixed

Tutorial is now a default game mode when starting a new game

First sawmill requiring wood to be built fixed

And some more minor bugs

Also, if you are playing on consoles, crash patch should be live on PS and Xbox. Switch should be live soon.

We've gathered your feedback across Steam, Discord, and Reddit and will continue to fix bugs in upcoming weeks.

Thanks!