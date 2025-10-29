Hey everyone, in the last few days we've fixed some serious bugs and issues thanks to your feedback:
Crash in 5th tutorial and on day start should be fixed now
Crash when building too many walls or buildings fixed
Trading post not unlocking with research node fixed
Workers and units not moving on ladders correctly fixed
Map covered in water or ground level being too low/below water fixed
PC UI scaled up as it was too small
Arrow movement when using keyboard locking units control and triggering top UI navigation fixed
Golem boss not attacking units and his mini golems head color fixed
Auto save not happening sometimes when placing a castle fixed
Tutorial 1 enemies spawning on a cell that needs to be captured later fixed
Tutorial is now a default game mode when starting a new game
First sawmill requiring wood to be built fixed
And some more minor bugs
Also, if you are playing on consoles, crash patch should be live on PS and Xbox. Switch should be live soon.
We've gathered your feedback across Steam, Discord, and Reddit and will continue to fix bugs in upcoming weeks.
Thanks!
Changed files in this update