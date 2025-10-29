Dear Adventurers,

We have some exciting news to share! Two brand-new DLCs are now live. Let’s take a look at what awaits you!

1. Free DLC: Festival of the Returning Tides

Story Overview

As festive lights once again illuminate Lavella’s shores, join the townsfolk in celebrating the long-lost Festival of the Returning Tides. Together, you’ll help revive traditions once banned by the Empire and guide everyone in rediscovering the warmth and memories hidden within this long-forgotten celebration.

This event storyline lasts for about one in-game week.

New Additions

①New Crops: Pumpkin & Seabloom

Pumpkin: a versatile crop used to create a variety of new dishes.

Seabloom: a rare blossom that unlocks unique festive drink recipes.

②New Dishes & Drinks

Enjoy a festive limited-time dish and a refreshing holiday drink that bring warmth and cheer to your celebration nights.

③Festival Furniture Set

A collection of 16 festive furniture items inspired by garlands, seashells, and colorful pennants, capturing the cheerful spirit of a seaside celebration.

④New Character Outfit Set

A brand-new hairstyle and outfit will be automatically granted for free before the DLC storyline begins.

Special thanks to Super Creator Airie Summer for providing the creative inspiration.

⑤Festive Outfit for Luca

Luca will appear in a special festive outfit to celebrate with everyone.

Notes

The Festival of the Returning Tides storyline is available only during specific in-game dates in autumn.

For 30 days following the DLC release, all players can freely experience the festival event and seasonal crops in any season.

After this period, the content will return to autumn-exclusive availability.

Pumpkins and Seablooms will only grow in autumn.

The festival storyline will be available exclusively during the event dates once again.

2. Paid DLC: Pumpkin Masquerade

✨ As candlelight flickers, the tavern transforms into a pumpkin party!

The Pumpkin Masquerade DLC includes:

New Furniture Set: Halloween Tavern

Pumpkin Lantern Dining Table

Bat Silhouette Wall Decor

Spiderweb Curtains

Candlelit Fireplace Mantel

Pumpkin Glow Lamp

Phantom Pumpkin Rug

Halloween Night Doormat

New Outfits

Pumpkin Warlock Outfit

Candy Witch Dress

New Pet & Festive Outfit for Luca

Boo-Boo the Little Ghost: A tiny ghost wearing a wizard hat and holding a pumpkin lantern, always floating by your side.

Festive Luca: Your baby dragon Luca joins the party, wearing a pumpkin bowtie and a jaunty little hat!

Additionally, we’re excited to share some discount news with you!

To celebrate the release of the new DLCs, we’ll be launching a DLC bundle that includes all currently released content. The bundle will offer a permanent 10% discount, making it easier for adventurers to enjoy the full experience. Future paid DLCs will also be added to the bundle over time.

That's everything you need to know about the two DLCs and the new bundle discount.Whether you’re decorating your tavern, dressing up for the festivities, or celebrating with Boo-Boo and Luca, these DLCs will wrap you in the perfect mix of spooky and sweet Halloween vibes.

Cheers, and happy festivities!

The Dragon Song Tavern: Cozy & Adventurous Team