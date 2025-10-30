 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20588085 Edited 30 October 2025 – 15:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Suit up for the spooky season, fellow Travelers — true terror has landed in New Dawn… the Pumpkin Head! 🎃 🔥

Jump into Cronos and put on the free Traveler skin! The Pumpkin Head is available now on Steam!


WATCH PUMPKIN HEAD - HALLOWEEN SKINS REVEAL VIDEO




🎃 FREE SKIN FOR PC USERS:






🔥 Grab Cronos: The New Dawn with a 15% discount during Steam Scream Fest!





🎮 Play Free Steam Demo!






Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2101961
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2101962
  • Loading history…
