GunBlocks – Update 0.1.39

Hey everyone!

Here’s the first Early Access update packed with improvements, bug fixes, and a few quality-of-life tweaks inspired by your feedback.

Thanks so much to everyone reporting bugs, sharing ideas, and helping shape the game — keep them coming! 💪

🆕 Gameplay & Content

Added new random dialogue lines for the Captain when joining the action.

The Captain now reacts differently depending on where he lands — whether on H.A.P.P.Y. or directly on the ground.

Snot-bubble Gundian will now trigger a bit earlier.

Added more magnesium to the 4-eye Nexus Stone.

⚙️ Quality of Life

Added mouse control to the world map — you can now select and start levels directly with a click.

Improved clarity in the options menu — the detected gamepad type is now displayed more clearly to avoid confusion.

Added full mouse control for audio and resolution settings .

Changed the alternative block move/rotate controls: move with WASD and rotate with Q/E.

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Captain’s death during an outpost re-raid could freeze the game and leave the siren looping forever.

Fixed an issue where damaged drones could remain stuck at the start of the next race phase.

Fixed an issue where the falling block preview could incorrectly block enemy shots above the building limit.

Fixed an issue where the pause menu could be opened before the level was fully initialized.

Fixed an issue where muting/unmuting the rubber ducks before talking to the mechanic could interrupt his dialogue and lead to a soft lock.

BounceHit achievement trigger fixed.

Updated Unity version to address security issues.

💬 Final Notes

Thanks again for all your support and detailed reports — it really helps polish GunBlocks one update at a time! More fixes are already in the works, so stay tuned. 🚀

- Steve