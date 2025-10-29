 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20588077 Edited 29 October 2025 – 10:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

GunBlocks – Update 0.1.39

Hey everyone!

Here’s the first Early Access update packed with improvements, bug fixes, and a few quality-of-life tweaks inspired by your feedback.
Thanks so much to everyone reporting bugs, sharing ideas, and helping shape the game — keep them coming! 💪

🆕 Gameplay & Content

  • Added new random dialogue lines for the Captain when joining the action.

  • The Captain now reacts differently depending on where he lands — whether on H.A.P.P.Y. or directly on the ground.

  • Snot-bubble Gundian will now trigger a bit earlier.

  • Added more magnesium to the 4-eye Nexus Stone.

⚙️ Quality of Life

  • Added mouse control to the world map — you can now select and start levels directly with a click.

  • Improved clarity in the options menu — the detected gamepad type is now displayed more clearly to avoid confusion.

  • Added full mouse control for audio and resolution settings.

  • Changed the alternative block move/rotate controls: move with WASD and rotate with Q/E.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Captain’s death during an outpost re-raid could freeze the game and leave the siren looping forever.

  • Fixed an issue where damaged drones could remain stuck at the start of the next race phase.

  • Fixed an issue where the falling block preview could incorrectly block enemy shots above the building limit.

  • Fixed an issue where the pause menu could be opened before the level was fully initialized.

  • Fixed an issue where muting/unmuting the rubber ducks before talking to the mechanic could interrupt his dialogue and lead to a soft lock.

  • BounceHit achievement trigger fixed.

  • Updated Unity version to address security issues.

💬 Final Notes

Thanks again for all your support and detailed reports — it really helps polish GunBlocks one update at a time! More fixes are already in the works, so stay tuned. 🚀

- Steve

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1349681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link