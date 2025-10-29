 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20588013 Edited 29 October 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
First update, essentially improving the spell casting UX

  • Overhaul of the hud spell bars
  • Added of spell shortcuts (1-4 on keyboard, directional cross on gamepad)
  • "Teleport to fortress" spell added
  • Primitive version of townfolks houses added. Grant orichalcum when owned

Changed files in this update

Depot 4081561
