- Overhaul of the hud spell bars
- Added of spell shortcuts (1-4 on keyboard, directional cross on gamepad)
- "Teleport to fortress" spell added
- Primitive version of townfolks houses added. Grant orichalcum when owned
patch note 0.0.13 29/10/2025
First update, essentially improving the spell casting UX
